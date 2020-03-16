2020 March 16 17:29

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines voluntarily pauses departures until 23rd May 2020

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines said it has taken the difficult decision to pause our cruise operations for a period of time, as many other cruise operators have done. This is in light of the recent announcement from the UK Government, which advises those aged over 70, or with underlying health issues, not to take cruise holidays.



Along with many other cruise and travel companies, we are facing challenging and unprecedented times in our industry as a result of the ongoing global COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.



As more ports across the world close to cruise ships, it is becoming more challenging for us to offer our guests the holiday experience that we promised them.



The current outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus is also making it increasingly difficult to be able to guarantee the safety of our guests and crew, which is always at the forefront of everything we do.



Our priority now is to get all existing guests and crew home as safely and comfortably as possible. Any subsequent itineraries will not go ahead once the current cruises have come to an end.



It is our intention to resume our cruises on 23rd May 2020.



We will be contacting every guest personally to explain the situation and discuss their options. We are offering a full refund or a voucher which can be used to buy any future cruise costing up to 125 per cent of the original fare.



For the time being our river ship Brabant is not affected by the pause in operations and our season will commence as planned on 6th April 2020.