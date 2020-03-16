2020 March 16 17:36

Prosafe sells Safe Bristolia for recycling

Prosafe have earlier informed that the Safe Bristolia is in process of being sold for recycling. The Safe Bristolia has departed Haugesund in Norway and is now en route to a certified recycling yard in Turkey, the company said in its release.

When selling vessels for recycling, Prosafe will in all cases adhere to relevant conventions (2009 Hong Kong Convention, 1989 Basel Convention), adopt best practise, appoint independent recycling yard representation where necessary until the asset is completely recycled, and conduct extensive diligence when recycling of any asset.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS.