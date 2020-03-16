2020 March 16 16:30

ClassNK grants AiP on LPG reformed gas fueled coastal LPG carrier

Leading Classification Society ClassNK granted an Approval in Principle (AiP) based on its Rule Part N which adopts IGC Code and its Guidelines for Ships Using Low-Flashpoint Fuels to Daihatsu Diesel for their concept design of an LPG reformed gas fueled coastal LPG carrier developed in cooperation with Iino Gas Transport, Osaka Gas, Izumi Steel Works, and Miura Shipbuilding in terms of safety assessments, ClassNK said in its release.

The Vessel is designed to be equipped with an LPG reformer developed jointly by Daihatsu Diesel and Osaka Gas, and a dual fuel engine developed by Daihatsu Diesel. The LPG Reformer is designed to convert LPG into synthetic methane gas equivalent to the kind found in LNG. Due to being mainly composed of propane and butane, LPG is susceptible to knocking (abnormal combustion), making it difficult to use as a fuel for lean burn gas engines and dual fuel engines. In contrast, by converting LPG into synthetic methane gas with the LPG Reformer prior to fueling the engine, the risks of knocking can be restrained, which is expected to have an equivalent operational performance observed when using LNG.