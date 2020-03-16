2020 March 16 16:49

RF Navy’s ORV Admiral Vladimirsky arrived in Bellingshausen Sea for oceanographic research

The "Admiral Vladimirsky" oceanographic research vessel (ORV) of the Russian Navy has arrived today in the Bellingshausen sea to conduct oceanographic research as part of the 5th stage of a round-the-world expedition dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the discovery of Antarctica by Russian sailors and the 250th anniversary of the birth of Ivan Krusenstern, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

In the course of research in the Bellingshausen sea, the ORV "Admiral Vladimirsky", in particular, surveys the sea areas adjacent to the coastline of Peter I island, in order to correct nautical charts, making a detour around it.

The island lies south of 60 south latitude, and it is covered by the international agreement on Antarctica.

The Center of the Russian Geographical Society at the Main command of the Russian Navy (Saint Petersburg) analyzes the data of the round-the-world expedition of the ORV "Admiral Vladimirsky", received daily by the Admiralty.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Evmenov has set the task to carefully analyze all the stages of round-the-world expedition, which in its scope and significance is a worthy continuation of the activities of the Navy of Russia for the study of the World's ocean.

During the expedition, which will last until June 2020, along with the ORV "Admiral Vladimirsky", the hydrographic vessel "Marshal Gelovani" and the ORV "Yantar" take part in it on various routes. The route of the expedition was planned so that on the opening day of Antarctica, January 28, 2020, the ORV "Admiral Vladimirsky" and ORV "Yantar" arrived at the Russian Antarctic station "Bellingshausen", where together with the personnel of the station will conduct the commemorative events. The expedition is conducted in close cooperation with the Russian Geographical Society.