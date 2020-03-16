2020 March 16 16:25

Detachment of ships of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet completed long-distance campaign

A detachment of ships of the Baltic Fleet consisting of the corvettes "Stoyky" and the large landing ship "Korolev" completed the tasks of a long-distance campaign in the North and Baltic seas. The crews of the ships spent three weeks at sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

During the campaign, the detachment left astern more than 5,000 nautical miles, and the crews worked out dozens of ship exercises and training. Combat crews of the corvette conducted electronic launches of anti-ship guided missiles. In addition, the crews of the ships repelled an air raid of a mock enemy and worked out issues of anti-sabotage protection while parked on an unprotected roadstead.

The Ka-27 deck helicopter based on the corvette performed several flight shifts. In cooperation with the detachment ships, the helicopter pilots searched for the submarine of the mock enemy, and also conducted training on rescue from the water.

Units of marines who are on the ships of the detachment, worked out various anti-terrorist scenarios and shooting small arms at sea targets.

In the military Harbor of Baltiysk, a meeting ceremony was held for the crews of the detachment. The Chief of Staff of the Baltic Fleet, Rear Admiral Vladimir Vorobyov, representatives of the command and military personnel of the naval formations of the Fleet, a military band, relatives and friends of the Baltic sailors met the sailors who completed their combat mission on the pier.

The ships returned from the campaign technically fault-free and ready to perform their intended tasks after replenishing the necessary supplies. Soldiers who distinguished themselves in the long-distance campaign were awarded with valuable gifts from the fleet command.