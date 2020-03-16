2020 March 16 16:02

Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO grew to RUB 11,653 in RF spot market

Between March 9 and March 13, 2020, average wholesale prices for heavy fuel oil М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation fell by RUB 2,373 against the previous week to RUB 11,653 per tonne, PortNews IAA learnt from the review provided by Refinitiv.



The price for fuel oil in the North West federal district was flat at RUB 8,350 per tonne, in the Central district – fell by RUB 2,785 to RUB 9,559, in the Volga federal district – fell by RUB 2,579 to RUB 9,181, in the Southern federal district was flat at RUB 14,850, in the Siberian federal district – decreased by RUB 2,546 to RUB 15,704, in the Far East federal district fell by RUB 4,135 to RUB 20,725.