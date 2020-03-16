2020 March 16 15:41

DFDS reveals NEW Relax Lounge as part of a £3.9m refit investment

DFDS’ Dunkerque Seaways will be the first of the three ships on the Dover to Dunkirk route to reveal a number of new looks as part of a £3.9m investment, the company said in its release.

The ships’ Premium Lounge areas have been fully refurbished with comfortable lounge furniture and modern décor to provide the luxurious and peaceful surroundings demanded by the modern traveller. This private lounge is open 24 hours a day and is available for all ages from £12 per person each way.

With the success of the Horizon restaurant, a pizza, pasta, salad concept on the Dover to Calais routes, the refit also includes this restaurant being installed on all three ships on the Dover to Dunkirk route.

Steve Newbery, Onboard Commercial Director for BU Short Routes and Passenger at DFDS said: “This is a very exciting refit programme and continues on from last year’s successes with our Lighthouse Café and demonstrates our commitment to improving the passenger experience on board our DFDS ferries.



The refit was designed by SMC Design and carried out by Aecor Marine, with the bathrooms being fitted by Trimline.

Delft Seaways will be fully refitted from 1st March with Dover Seaways at the end of March 2020.

Crossings from Dover to Dunkirk are from £45 each way for a car and up to nine passengers.

About DFDS:

DFDS is Northern Europe’s largest integrated shipping and logistics company, with a network of around 30 routes and 50 freight and passenger ships. In the UK, the company operates passenger ferry services on routes from Dover to Calais, Dover to Dunkirk, Newcastle to Amsterdam and Newhaven to Dieppe.

DFDS has been named ‘Europe’s Leading Ferry Operator’ for eight years running (2012-2019), as well as the ‘World’s Leading Ferry Operator’ for the last nine years (2011-19).

DFDS currently operates up to 54 sailings a day between Dover and France on its Dover-Dunkirk and Dover-Calais routes. DFDS also offers two daily sailings between Newcastle and Amsterdam. In addition, the DFDS network includes a passenger and freight service between Newhaven to Dieppe, which has four daily sailings and is operated by Transmanche Ferries.