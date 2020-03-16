2020 March 16 14:30

CMA CGM cancels Port Congestion Surcharge for the reefer exports to Shanghai and Ningbo

CMA CGM has announced that the reefer plug utilization has improved in the ports of Shanghai and Ningbo. Consequently, almost all reefers diverted to other ports are in the process to be loaded back to their final destination.

In light of these developments, CMA CGM we will cancel the PCS (Port Congestion Surcharge) for the reefer exports to Shanghai and Ningbo as from the 16th March 2020 (B/L date).