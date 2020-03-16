2020 March 16 13:47

Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) fell by 11% to 2.54 million TEUs in 2M’2020

In January-February 2020, port Hong Kong (China) handled 2.54 million TEUs (-11%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 2.07 million TEUs (-7.4%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 470,000 TEUs (-24.1%).



Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2019, the port’s container throughput hit 18.36 million TEUs.