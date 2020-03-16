2020 March 16 11:40

Passenger navigation on Moskva river opens on April 24

Summer navigation season of 2020 on the Moskva river starts on April 24, Moscow City News Agency says with reference to the statement of Moscow Canal.

According to the statement, the dates for opening the season are set by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency. This year, the season is to be opened on April 24 with the navigation end preliminary scheduled for November 14. The season can be extended to November 17 depending the ice condition forecast.

About 1.4 million people and 26 million tonnes of cargo was carried by the Moskva river between April and November 2019.