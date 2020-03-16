2020 March 16 11:18

BC Ferries’ Skeena Queen returns to service

On 13 March 2020 BC Ferries announced that the regular vessel serving the Swartz Bay – Salt Spring Island route, the Skeena Queen, returns to service for the 9 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay, after undergoing a mid-life upgrade. The vessel was removed from service on Oct. 28 to undergo the upgrade, which was necessary to provide required maintenance on the ship and enhance the customer experience.

“We heard from customers about some areas on the ship that needed improvement, and we took that feedback into account during the upgrade,” said Brian Anderson, BC Ferries’ Vice President of Strategy & Community Engagement. “We know the community is excited to have the Skeena Queen back in service and we’re looking forward to showing them the improvements to customer areas. We appreciate the community’s patience while the ship was out of service.”