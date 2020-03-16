2020 March 16 10:54

Tallink continues to operate vessels between Estonia and Finland

Tallink Grupp says it continues to operate its Tallinn-Helsinki route vessels Megastar, Star and Silja Europa, and its Muuga-Vuosaari route vessel Sea Wind according to normal schedule at present. The vessels continue to operate to ensure Estonians are able to travel back to Estonia via Finland from neighbouring countries and so that residents of neighbouring countries could use Estonia as a transit country to get home. The vessels also continue to operate to ensure there is sufficient capacity for cargo transportation.

Maritime transportation between Estonia and Finland will also continue after 17 March 2020. More information regarding the capacity of the continuing traffic and schedules will be announced without delay over the next few days. The company urges all customers to monitor the company’s websites and social media channels as well as national news channels for the latest updates.

The company’s Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm vessels currently operate according to normal Schedule until further notice. All vessels currently operating have strict measures in place to prevent spread of virus. Please follow the national authorities’ and crew members’ requirements and guidance and allow plenty of time before and after your journeys for any measures that have been imposed.

Tallink continues and will continue to contact all customers with bookings to discuss options.

AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 14 vessels and operates seven ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs over 7,400 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2019, Tallink Grupp provided services to 9.8 million travellers and transported approximately 380,000 freight units of goods. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.