2020 March 16 10:25

Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 2M’2020 grew by 5.1% Y-o-Y to 8.39 million tonnes

Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in January-February 2019 grew by 5.1% Y-o-Y to 8.39 million tonnes. According to official data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), sales of LSFO 380cst totaled 4.1 million tonnes (no sales last year), LSFO 100cst – grew 23.5 times to 1.4 million tonnes, MFO 380cst – fell 4.9 times to 1.15 million tonnes, LSMGO – grew 1.9 times to 846,100 tonnes, MFO 500cst – plunged 4.9 times to 229,100 tonnes, MGO – grew 1.3 times to 194,900 tonnes, MFO 180cst – dropped to about a zero level.

Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2019, the port handled 626.18 million tonnes of cargo.

Complete statistics of bunker sales at the port of Singapore is available here >>>>