2020 March 16 09:49

Port of Singapore throughput in 2M’2020 declined by 2% to 98.5 million tonnes

The Port of Singapore throughput in January-February 2020 declined by 2%, year-on-year, to 98.5 million tonnes, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore provisional figures show.

Handling of oil cargo decreased by 11% to 33.2 million tonnes, transshipment of dry bulk cargo increased by 19.7% to 3.27 million tonnes.

Container traffic climbed by 6.3% to 6.1 million TEUs.

Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2019, the port handled 626.18 million tonnes of cargo.