  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 16 09:21

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 16

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs declined on Mar. 13:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 288.79 (-2.35)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 382 (-10.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 467.85 (-7.17)

    Meantime, world oil indexes demonstrated irregular changes on Mar. 13 as the coronavirus outbreak threatened demand and crude producers promised more supply.

    Brent for May settlement increased by $0.63 to $33.85 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for April rose by $0.23 to $31.73 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $2.12 to WTI. Gasoil for April delivery decreased by $0.75.

    Today morning oil indexes decline as an emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to soothe global financial markets panicked by the rapid spread of the coronavirus while a price war rages on between top producers.

    The U.S. Fed slashed interest rates on March, 15 in its second emergency cut this month, and said it would expand its balance sheet by at least $700 billion in coming weeks in a bid to ease tension in financial markets.

    Analysts in the snap poll slashed their forecasts of Brent crude prices to $42 a barrel on average this year versus the $60.63 consensus in the February monthly poll. The global benchmark is expected to average about $34.87 in the second quarter and $39.05 in Q3, before regaining some ground to $44.08 in the final quarter. The survey of 21 analysts forecast WTI will average $30.37 per barrel in Q2 and about $37 for the year.

    Adding to pressure on oil prices, already knocked by the virus as fewer people travel and business events are scrapped, major oil producers were pumping more crude into the market. Saudi Arabia is going to raise production and offer crude oil at deep discounts is an attempt to punish and pressure Russia while at the same time squeezing the U.S. shale industry. U.S. shale producers, meanwhile, rushed to deepen spending cuts and reduce future production.

    Global oil demand is expected to mark its first quarterly decline for the first time since 2009, with most analysts predicting a drop of anywhere between 0.8 million barrels per day (bpd) and 4 million bpd in the first half of 2020. For the year, a modest demand growth of 0.1-0.5 million bpd is expected. Goldman Sachs said it now expected a record high oil surplus of 6 million barrels per day (bpd) by April, in a global market that usually consumes about 100 million bpd.

    The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has applied sanctions against Geneva-based TNK Trading International S.A. (TTI) for broking the sale and transport of Venezuelan crude oil in violation of US sanctions against Venezuela, which were introduced in January 2019. On 18 February sanctions were also imposed on Rosneft Trading S.A. (RTSA), a subsidiary of the Russian state-owned oil giant Rosneft. Rosneft assumed control of TTI in December 2017 and the company is involving in trading, processing and transporting raw material, notably unrefined petroleum and petroleum products. According to OFAC, following the US Treasury designation of Rosneft Trading last month, cargoes of Venezuelan oil allocated to RTSA were switched to TTI in order to evade U.S. sanctions. OFAC notes that TTI and RTSA handled a large percentage of Venezuela’s oil exports in 2019. In January 2020, TTI is said to have purchased nearly 14 million barrels of crude oil from PDVSA.

    We expect bunker prices to demonstrate irregular changes today: 1-3 USD up for IFO, 1-3 USD down for MGO.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 16

18:06 Polarcus announces cancellation of project in Asia Pacific
17:36 Prosafe sells Safe Bristolia for recycling
17:29 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines voluntarily pauses departures until 23rd May 2020
17:06 Frontline announces closing of the acquisition of 10 Suezmax tankers from Trafigura
16:49 RF Navy’s ORV Admiral Vladimirsky arrived in Bellingshausen Sea for oceanographic research
16:30 ClassNK grants AiP on LPG reformed gas fueled coastal LPG carrier
16:25 Detachment of ships of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet completed long-distance campaign
16:02 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO grew to RUB 11,653 in RF spot market
15:41 DFDS reveals NEW Relax Lounge as part of a £3.9m refit investment
15:28 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 2M’20 fell by 18% to 68 million tonnes
15:04 Hapag-Lloyd to increase the barge rates between Antwerp and Rotterdam
14:30 CMA CGM cancels Port Congestion Surcharge for the reefer exports to Shanghai and Ningbo
14:13 Port of Tallinn comments regarding impact of Estonian Government decisions on marine traffic
13:47 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) fell by 11% to 2.54 million TEUs in 2M’2020
13:12 Fincantieri suspends production activities for two weeks
12:01 Port of Oakland export volume up 15.4 percent in February 2019
11:40 Passenger navigation on Moskva river opens on April 24
11:32 Forth Ports places order for next generation Damen ASD Tug 2312
11:18 BC Ferries’ Skeena Queen returns to service
11:16 Riia Sillave to take over management of HHLA TK Estonia
10:54 Tallink continues to operate vessels between Estonia and Finland
10:25 Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 2M’2020 grew by 5.1% Y-o-Y to 8.39 million tonnes
10:03 MABUX Digest: Top events on global bunker market. Week 11
09:49 Port of Singapore throughput in 2M’2020 declined by 2% to 98.5 million tonnes
09:30 Brent Crude futures price is down 3.16% to $32.76, Light Sweet Crude – down 1.93% to $31.5
09:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 16
09:16 Baltic Dry Index is down to 631 points

2020 March 15

17:06 Fincantieri suspends production activities for two weeks
16:12 AAD medevacs an Antarctic expeditioner from US base in Antarctica
15:27 ​OOCL announces void sailings on GCC1 service
15:06 CMA CGM to apply PSS from NEC to India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka
14:51 Corvus signs contract for delivery of ESS for coastal cargo carrier with Westcon Power & Automation
13:46 Coast Guard halts illegal charters near Hula Bay
12:34 Final voyage of icebreaker Aurora Australis departs
11:08 ClassNK grants AiP on LPG reformed gas fueled coastal LPG carrier

2020 March 14

16:14 USCG Cutter Eagle cancels Charleston port call
15:47 Initial sea trials successfully completed by Wärtsilä & PSA Marine’s ground-breaking ‘IntelliTug’ project
13:11 DAMEN YS 4508 'PINK SHADOW' to star at St. Barths
12:01 Saipem S.p.A. launches the buy-back programme for its ordinary shares
11:43 AWO releases updated COVID-19 contingency planning guide
10:32 Reygar hits 100 vessel milestone, expands team into new office location

2020 March 13

18:06 MarCoPay realizes world's first onboard use of digital currency
17:53 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2M’2020 fell by 14% Y-o-Y to 1.71 million tonnes
17:36 Overseas Shipholding Group announces purchase of three vessels
17:20 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2M’2020 fell by 60% Y-o-Y to 50,700 tonnes
17:06 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank signs loan agreement with Sumitomo Heavy Industries
16:34 Rosmorport announced changing of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky seaport's boundaries
16:29 Riia Sillave to take over management of HHLA TK Estonia
16:10 Rosmorport sums up results of its activities over two months of 2020
15:46 Finnlines operates normally despite the world-wide coronavirus outbreak
15:37 MacGregor enhances customer support capability in the Americas
15:22 Coronavirus (COVID-19) preparedness in Finnlines traffic
14:58 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2M’2020 grew by 23% Y-o-Y to 11.16 million tonnes
14:33 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 2M’2020 fell by 27.8% Y-o-Y to 4 million tonnes
14:09 CMA CGM updates BAF for Algeria Morocco Tunisia Roro services
13:54 Tallink Grupp stops cruise sales on Tallinn-Stockholm route from 13 March until 1 May 2020
13:35 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2M’2020 fell by 13% Y-o-Y to 2.96 million tonnes
13:11 Port of Liepaja (Latvia) handled 993,200 tonnes of cargo in 2M’2020, down 16 % Y-o-Y
12:47 Port of Ust-Luga handled 17.78 million tonnes in 2M’2020, up 4% Y-o-Y
12:24 Net profit of Sovcomflot in 2019 totaled $225 million versus loss 2018