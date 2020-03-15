  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 15 17:06

    Fincantieri suspends production activities for two weeks

    Following the Coronavirus emergency and in order to apply the measures that the Italian Government has gradually determined, Fincantieri has promptly carried out a series of actions aimed at preventing and countering the chance of infections in its shipyards, the shipbuilding company said in a press release.

    In line with this, Fincantieri considers its key priorities - once again - the protection of its personnel and subcontractors, as well as meeting the current needs of our country. For this reason, and as requested by the Italian trade unions in the March 12 press release of the FIM, FIOM, and UILM secretariats, the company decided to suspend production activities at the Italian sites of Fincantieri SpA. From March 16 to March 29, the production will be suspended through the anticipation of the collective holidays with respect to their traditional use in the summer period.

    This decision has been taken considering that the suspension of activities for a 14 day-period is consistent with the indications imposed by the health authorities regarding quarantine in order to reduce the chance of infection, meet the government restriction measures, as well as allow all the workers to carry out appropriate actions to tackle emergency.

    The chosen solution, once the situation is normalized, would allow to restart again at full power in order to protect the future of our company and of our country, without resulting in an economic loss for the workers.

    Only by doing so, with a small sacrifice compared to Italy’s state of emergency, we will avoid jeopardizing our future while protecting the company's operational continuity, as well as maintaining the employment levels and the trustworthiness gained by Fincantieri with its domestic and foreign customers, which can be assured that, once the situation is normalized, the following ship deliveries will be performed in compliance with the contractual deadlines.

Другие новости по темам: Fincantieri, shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 15

17:06 Fincantieri suspends production activities for two weeks
16:12 AAD medevacs an Antarctic expeditioner from US base in Antarctica
15:27 ​OOCL announces void sailings on GCC1 service
15:06 CMA CGM to apply PSS from NEC to India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka
14:51 Corvus signs contract for delivery of ESS for coastal cargo carrier with Westcon Power & Automation
13:46 Coast Guard halts illegal charters near Hula Bay
12:34 Final voyage of icebreaker Aurora Australis departs
11:08 ClassNK grants AiP on LPG reformed gas fueled coastal LPG carrier

2020 March 14

16:14 USCG Cutter Eagle cancels Charleston port call
15:47 Initial sea trials successfully completed by Wärtsilä & PSA Marine’s ground-breaking ‘IntelliTug’ project
13:11 DAMEN YS 4508 'PINK SHADOW' to star at St. Barths
12:01 Saipem S.p.A. launches the buy-back programme for its ordinary shares
11:43 AWO releases updated COVID-19 contingency planning guide
10:32 Reygar hits 100 vessel milestone, expands team into new office location

2020 March 13

18:06 MarCoPay realizes world's first onboard use of digital currency
17:53 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2M’2020 fell by 14% Y-o-Y to 1.71 million tonnes
17:36 Overseas Shipholding Group announces purchase of three vessels
17:20 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2M’2020 fell by 60% Y-o-Y to 50,700 tonnes
17:06 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank signs loan agreement with Sumitomo Heavy Industries
16:34 Rosmorport announced changing of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky seaport's boundaries
16:29 Riia Sillave to take over management of HHLA TK Estonia
16:10 Rosmorport sums up results of its activities over two months of 2020
15:46 Finnlines operates normally despite the world-wide coronavirus outbreak
15:37 MacGregor enhances customer support capability in the Americas
15:22 Coronavirus (COVID-19) preparedness in Finnlines traffic
14:58 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2M’2020 grew by 23% Y-o-Y to 11.16 million tonnes
14:33 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 2M’2020 fell by 27.8% Y-o-Y to 4 million tonnes
14:09 CMA CGM updates BAF for Algeria Morocco Tunisia Roro services
13:54 Tallink Grupp stops cruise sales on Tallinn-Stockholm route from 13 March until 1 May 2020
13:35 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2M’2020 fell by 13% Y-o-Y to 2.96 million tonnes
13:11 Port of Liepaja (Latvia) handled 993,200 tonnes of cargo in 2M’2020, down 16 % Y-o-Y
12:47 Port of Ust-Luga handled 17.78 million tonnes in 2M’2020, up 4% Y-o-Y
12:24 Net profit of Sovcomflot in 2019 totaled $225 million versus loss 2018
12:00 The Port of Gothenburg takes measures against Coronavirus
11:43 Navigation season in Volga-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW to begin on March 24
11:00 Neptune Pacific Line acquires Pacific Direct Line
10:45 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2M’2020 grew by 2% to 9.22 million tonnes
10:22 Bunker prices at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia decrease following the fall of oil prices
10:00 CMA CGM starts its new unmatched service offering: Ocean Alliance Day Four Product
09:48 Russian Direct Investment Fund announced launching of infrastructure fund of up to RUB 600 billion
09:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 13
09:29 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.93% to $33.86, Light Sweet Crude – up 2.03% to $32.14
09:13 Baltic Dry Index is up to 633 points
09:12 Jotun announces the launch of Hull Skating Solutions

2020 March 12

18:27 Clipper Bulk to expand pool at the back of Klaveness’ Bulkhandling
18:17 MAN re-enters Finnish market with Baltic order
18:07 Samherji increases its shareholding in Eimskip
17:52 Port of Goole welcomes new Envirocat Marina named Bravo
17:41 DP World announces 2019 full year results
17:30 Cargo declines at Port of Long Beach in February 2020
17:21 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 22.9% to 544,037 TEU in February 2020
17:07 Corvus signs contract for delivery of ESS for coastal cargo carrier with Westcon Power & Automation
17:06 ECSA fully welcomes the Ministerial Declaration on Waterborne Transport
16:54 Tallinna Sadam comments on Estonian Government’s decision to postpone cruise ships calls until 01.05.2020
16:31 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2020 grew by 0.7% to 132.4 million tonnes of cargo (detalization)
16:27 Royal IHC awarded order for two efficient mining screen towers
16:07 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 2.7 million tonnes in 2M’2020, down 38% YoY
15:43 IMO Headquarters closed as precaution
15:20 Port of Helsinki throughput in 2M’2019 fell by 4.9% to 2.21 million tonnes (table)
14:56 Murmansk Sea Fishing Port handled 24,000 tonnes of cargo in 2M’2020, up 18.2% Y-o-Y