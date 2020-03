2020 March 15 15:27

​OOCL announces void sailings on GCC1 service

In response to the expected low demand in the market, OOCL has informed its clients on the following Trans-Pacific void sailings that are in addition to those presented in the March 6 customer advisory:



Gulf Coast China 1 (GCC1)

Port rotation: Hong Kong > Shekou > Ningbo > Shanghai > Pusan > Houston > Mobile > New Orleans > Tampa > Miami > Singapore > Hong Kong

Void sailing from Hong Kong on March 14th