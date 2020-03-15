  The version for the print

    CMA CGM to apply PSS from NEC to India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka

    CMA CGM Group announced the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as follows as from April 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

    This PSS will apply as follows:

    Origin Range: From all North Europe ports (including the United Kingdom & Scandinavia)
    Destination Range: To North West India, South East India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka ports and inland points via said ports
    Cargo: Dry (all types)
    Date of application: From April 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
    Amounts: USD 500 per 20' Dry | USD 500 per 40' Dry

2020 March 15

17:06 Fincantieri suspends production activities for two weeks
16:12 AAD medevacs an Antarctic expeditioner from US base in Antarctica
15:27 ​OOCL announces void sailings on GCC1 service
14:51 Corvus signs contract for delivery of ESS for coastal cargo carrier with Westcon Power & Automation
13:46 Coast Guard halts illegal charters near Hula Bay
12:34 Final voyage of icebreaker Aurora Australis departs
11:08 ClassNK grants AiP on LPG reformed gas fueled coastal LPG carrier

2020 March 14

16:14 USCG Cutter Eagle cancels Charleston port call
15:47 Initial sea trials successfully completed by Wärtsilä & PSA Marine’s ground-breaking ‘IntelliTug’ project
13:11 DAMEN YS 4508 'PINK SHADOW' to star at St. Barths
12:01 Saipem S.p.A. launches the buy-back programme for its ordinary shares
11:43 AWO releases updated COVID-19 contingency planning guide
10:32 Reygar hits 100 vessel milestone, expands team into new office location

2020 March 13

18:06 MarCoPay realizes world's first onboard use of digital currency
17:53 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2M’2020 fell by 14% Y-o-Y to 1.71 million tonnes
17:36 Overseas Shipholding Group announces purchase of three vessels
17:20 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2M’2020 fell by 60% Y-o-Y to 50,700 tonnes
17:06 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank signs loan agreement with Sumitomo Heavy Industries
16:34 Rosmorport announced changing of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky seaport's boundaries
16:29 Riia Sillave to take over management of HHLA TK Estonia
16:10 Rosmorport sums up results of its activities over two months of 2020
15:46 Finnlines operates normally despite the world-wide coronavirus outbreak
15:37 MacGregor enhances customer support capability in the Americas
15:22 Coronavirus (COVID-19) preparedness in Finnlines traffic
14:58 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2M’2020 grew by 23% Y-o-Y to 11.16 million tonnes
14:33 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 2M’2020 fell by 27.8% Y-o-Y to 4 million tonnes
14:09 CMA CGM updates BAF for Algeria Morocco Tunisia Roro services
13:54 Tallink Grupp stops cruise sales on Tallinn-Stockholm route from 13 March until 1 May 2020
13:35 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2M’2020 fell by 13% Y-o-Y to 2.96 million tonnes
13:11 Port of Liepaja (Latvia) handled 993,200 tonnes of cargo in 2M’2020, down 16 % Y-o-Y
12:47 Port of Ust-Luga handled 17.78 million tonnes in 2M’2020, up 4% Y-o-Y
12:24 Net profit of Sovcomflot in 2019 totaled $225 million versus loss 2018
12:00 The Port of Gothenburg takes measures against Coronavirus
11:43 Navigation season in Volga-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW to begin on March 24
11:00 Neptune Pacific Line acquires Pacific Direct Line
10:45 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2M’2020 grew by 2% to 9.22 million tonnes
10:22 Bunker prices at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia decrease following the fall of oil prices
10:00 CMA CGM starts its new unmatched service offering: Ocean Alliance Day Four Product
09:48 Russian Direct Investment Fund announced launching of infrastructure fund of up to RUB 600 billion
09:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 13
09:29 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.93% to $33.86, Light Sweet Crude – up 2.03% to $32.14
09:13 Baltic Dry Index is up to 633 points
09:12 Jotun announces the launch of Hull Skating Solutions

2020 March 12

18:27 Clipper Bulk to expand pool at the back of Klaveness’ Bulkhandling
18:17 MAN re-enters Finnish market with Baltic order
18:07 Samherji increases its shareholding in Eimskip
17:52 Port of Goole welcomes new Envirocat Marina named Bravo
17:41 DP World announces 2019 full year results
17:30 Cargo declines at Port of Long Beach in February 2020
17:21 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 22.9% to 544,037 TEU in February 2020
17:06 ECSA fully welcomes the Ministerial Declaration on Waterborne Transport
16:54 Tallinna Sadam comments on Estonian Government’s decision to postpone cruise ships calls until 01.05.2020
16:31 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2020 grew by 0.7% to 132.4 million tonnes of cargo (detalization)
16:27 Royal IHC awarded order for two efficient mining screen towers
16:07 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 2.7 million tonnes in 2M’2020, down 38% YoY
15:43 IMO Headquarters closed as precaution
15:20 Port of Helsinki throughput in 2M’2019 fell by 4.9% to 2.21 million tonnes (table)
14:56 Murmansk Sea Fishing Port handled 24,000 tonnes of cargo in 2M’2020, up 18.2% Y-o-Y