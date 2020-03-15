2020 March 15 15:06

CMA CGM to apply PSS from NEC to India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka

CMA CGM Group announced the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as follows as from April 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:



This PSS will apply as follows:



Origin Range: From all North Europe ports (including the United Kingdom & Scandinavia)

Destination Range: To North West India, South East India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka ports and inland points via said ports

Cargo: Dry (all types)

Date of application: From April 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

Amounts: USD 500 per 20' Dry | USD 500 per 40' Dry