  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 15 12:34

    Final voyage of icebreaker Aurora Australis departs

    The final voyage of Australia’s Antarctic icebreaker RSV Aurora Australis departs Hobart today for sub-Antarctic Macquarie Island, the Australian Antarctic Division said in a press release.

    The ship’s last trip south, after 31 years of service to the Australian Antarctic Program, will be a two-week voyage to resupply Macquarie Island and transport expeditioners.

    Australian Antarctic Division’s General Manager of Operations, Charlton Clark, said today marks the end of an era.

    “The Aurora Australis has been the backbone of the Australian Antarctic Program for more than three decades, so the vessel has a special place in our history. Over its lifetime the icebreaker has carried more than 14,000 expeditioners across the Southern Ocean on over 150 research and resupply voyages. Many who’ve sailed on the ship have a deep connection with the ‘Orange Roughy’ and fond memories of their Antarctic adventures,” Mr Clark said.

    The delayed arrival of Australia’s new icebreaker RSV Nuyina means the Australian Antarctic Division has had to seek an alternative ship for next summer season.

    The Division has entered into contract negotiations to use another vessel for a minimum of 90 days until the RSV Nuyina commences operations.

    Australia’s new icebreaker is due to arrive in Hobart in November, with the first trip south scheduled for January 2021

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 15

17:06 Fincantieri suspends production activities for two weeks
16:12 AAD medevacs an Antarctic expeditioner from US base in Antarctica
15:27 ​OOCL announces void sailings on GCC1 service
15:06 CMA CGM to apply PSS from NEC to India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka
14:51 Corvus signs contract for delivery of ESS for coastal cargo carrier with Westcon Power & Automation
13:46 Coast Guard halts illegal charters near Hula Bay
12:34 Final voyage of icebreaker Aurora Australis departs
11:08 ClassNK grants AiP on LPG reformed gas fueled coastal LPG carrier

2020 March 14

16:14 USCG Cutter Eagle cancels Charleston port call
15:47 Initial sea trials successfully completed by Wärtsilä & PSA Marine’s ground-breaking ‘IntelliTug’ project
13:11 DAMEN YS 4508 'PINK SHADOW' to star at St. Barths
12:01 Saipem S.p.A. launches the buy-back programme for its ordinary shares
11:43 AWO releases updated COVID-19 contingency planning guide
10:32 Reygar hits 100 vessel milestone, expands team into new office location

2020 March 13

18:06 MarCoPay realizes world's first onboard use of digital currency
17:53 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2M’2020 fell by 14% Y-o-Y to 1.71 million tonnes
17:36 Overseas Shipholding Group announces purchase of three vessels
17:20 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2M’2020 fell by 60% Y-o-Y to 50,700 tonnes
17:06 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank signs loan agreement with Sumitomo Heavy Industries
16:34 Rosmorport announced changing of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky seaport's boundaries
16:29 Riia Sillave to take over management of HHLA TK Estonia
16:10 Rosmorport sums up results of its activities over two months of 2020
15:46 Finnlines operates normally despite the world-wide coronavirus outbreak
15:37 MacGregor enhances customer support capability in the Americas
15:22 Coronavirus (COVID-19) preparedness in Finnlines traffic
14:58 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2M’2020 grew by 23% Y-o-Y to 11.16 million tonnes
14:33 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 2M’2020 fell by 27.8% Y-o-Y to 4 million tonnes
14:09 CMA CGM updates BAF for Algeria Morocco Tunisia Roro services
13:54 Tallink Grupp stops cruise sales on Tallinn-Stockholm route from 13 March until 1 May 2020
13:35 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2M’2020 fell by 13% Y-o-Y to 2.96 million tonnes
13:11 Port of Liepaja (Latvia) handled 993,200 tonnes of cargo in 2M’2020, down 16 % Y-o-Y
12:47 Port of Ust-Luga handled 17.78 million tonnes in 2M’2020, up 4% Y-o-Y
12:24 Net profit of Sovcomflot in 2019 totaled $225 million versus loss 2018
12:00 The Port of Gothenburg takes measures against Coronavirus
11:43 Navigation season in Volga-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW to begin on March 24
11:00 Neptune Pacific Line acquires Pacific Direct Line
10:45 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2M’2020 grew by 2% to 9.22 million tonnes
10:22 Bunker prices at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia decrease following the fall of oil prices
10:00 CMA CGM starts its new unmatched service offering: Ocean Alliance Day Four Product
09:48 Russian Direct Investment Fund announced launching of infrastructure fund of up to RUB 600 billion
09:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 13
09:29 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.93% to $33.86, Light Sweet Crude – up 2.03% to $32.14
09:13 Baltic Dry Index is up to 633 points
09:12 Jotun announces the launch of Hull Skating Solutions

2020 March 12

18:27 Clipper Bulk to expand pool at the back of Klaveness’ Bulkhandling
18:17 MAN re-enters Finnish market with Baltic order
18:07 Samherji increases its shareholding in Eimskip
17:52 Port of Goole welcomes new Envirocat Marina named Bravo
17:41 DP World announces 2019 full year results
17:30 Cargo declines at Port of Long Beach in February 2020
17:21 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 22.9% to 544,037 TEU in February 2020
17:07 Corvus signs contract for delivery of ESS for coastal cargo carrier with Westcon Power & Automation
17:06 ECSA fully welcomes the Ministerial Declaration on Waterborne Transport
16:54 Tallinna Sadam comments on Estonian Government’s decision to postpone cruise ships calls until 01.05.2020
16:31 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2020 grew by 0.7% to 132.4 million tonnes of cargo (detalization)
16:27 Royal IHC awarded order for two efficient mining screen towers
16:07 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 2.7 million tonnes in 2M’2020, down 38% YoY
15:43 IMO Headquarters closed as precaution
15:20 Port of Helsinki throughput in 2M’2019 fell by 4.9% to 2.21 million tonnes (table)
14:56 Murmansk Sea Fishing Port handled 24,000 tonnes of cargo in 2M’2020, up 18.2% Y-o-Y