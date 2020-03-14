  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 14 13:11

    DAMEN YS 4508 'PINK SHADOW' to star at St. Barths

    The owner of the recently delivered 46-metre Yacht Support PINK SHADOW will deploy her together with his 53.7-metre sailing yacht PINK GIN VI at the upcoming St. Barths Bucket Regatta. A purpose-built Yacht Support with an outstanding operational profile, PINK SHADOW is the first Yacht Support fully dedicated to the superyacht sailing lifestyle.

    In September 2019 Damen completed the YS 4508 Yacht Support, previously known as JOY RIDER, as a speculative build at its yard in Holland. Following the sale, the Damen Yacht Support team supervised owner-specified modifications at the Rybovich yard in Fort Lauderdale. PINK SHADOW certainly stands out from the crowd with the spectacular custom art on her bow. Immediately following delivery, PINK SHADOW has clocked up more than 11,000 miles to host an owner’s event in South America.

    PINK SHADOW is blazing the trail for large sailing yacht operations – from logistical support to unforgettable parties on board – allowing the owner to fully enjoy PINK GIN VI, built by Baltic Yachts, just as he envisioned.

    “PINK SHADOW highlights a whole new approach to luxury cruising under sail,” says Managing Director Rose Damen. “With a Yacht Support like PINK SHADOW, owners can enjoy the true sailing experience and racing performance, while also enjoying top capability for guest services, equipment and storage. We wish her owner and guests many unforgettable journeys with this innovative combination.”

    PINK SHADOW boosts the owner’s capability with:

    • Two large tenders up to 10 metres for guest transfers, exploration and cruising support – for example checking water depth ahead of the sailing yacht
    • Land Rover Defender on aft deck
    • Removing significant weight from the mother yacht for regatta race performance
    • Storage with below deck equipment, cool, freeze and petrol stores, plus on-deck container storage for race gear, sails and rigging
    • Accommodation for extra guests, staff and non-sailing crew, including guest lounge and Bridge Deck aft outdoor area for watching the racing
    • Entertaining and hosting parties for 200 guests
    • Extra laundry and galley services
    • Flexible arrangement of toys as desired: submarine, jetskis, sailing boats
    • Helicopter transfers
    • Huge fresh water tanks (and extra watermakers) and additional fuel tanks
    • Garbage and waste water storage for zero-discharge operations

    DAMEN currently has 17 Yacht Support vessels delivered or in build. The Damen Yacht Support range offers clients purpose-built support capability without compromising luxury spaces on the mother yacht.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 14

16:14 USCG Cutter Eagle cancels Charleston port call
15:47 Initial sea trials successfully completed by Wärtsilä & PSA Marine’s ground-breaking ‘IntelliTug’ project
13:11 DAMEN YS 4508 'PINK SHADOW' to star at St. Barths
12:01 Saipem S.p.A. launches the buy-back programme for its ordinary shares
11:43 AWO releases updated COVID-19 contingency planning guide
10:32 Reygar hits 100 vessel milestone, expands team into new office location

2020 March 13

18:06 MarCoPay realizes world's first onboard use of digital currency
17:53 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2M’2020 fell by 14% Y-o-Y to 1.71 million tonnes
17:36 Overseas Shipholding Group announces purchase of three vessels
17:20 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2M’2020 fell by 60% Y-o-Y to 50,700 tonnes
17:06 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank signs loan agreement with Sumitomo Heavy Industries
16:34 Rosmorport announced changing of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky seaport's boundaries
16:29 Riia Sillave to take over management of HHLA TK Estonia
16:10 Rosmorport sums up results of its activities over two months of 2020
15:46 Finnlines operates normally despite the world-wide coronavirus outbreak
15:37 MacGregor enhances customer support capability in the Americas
15:22 Coronavirus (COVID-19) preparedness in Finnlines traffic
14:58 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2M’2020 grew by 23% Y-o-Y to 11.16 million tonnes
14:33 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 2M’2020 fell by 27.8% Y-o-Y to 4 million tonnes
14:09 CMA CGM updates BAF for Algeria Morocco Tunisia Roro services
13:54 Tallink Grupp stops cruise sales on Tallinn-Stockholm route from 13 March until 1 May 2020
13:35 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2M’2020 fell by 13% Y-o-Y to 2.96 million tonnes
13:11 Port of Liepaja (Latvia) handled 993,200 tonnes of cargo in 2M’2020, down 16 % Y-o-Y
12:47 Port of Ust-Luga handled 17.78 million tonnes in 2M’2020, up 4% Y-o-Y
12:24 Net profit of Sovcomflot in 2019 totaled $225 million versus loss 2018
12:00 The Port of Gothenburg takes measures against Coronavirus
11:43 Navigation season in Volga-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW to begin on March 24
11:00 Neptune Pacific Line acquires Pacific Direct Line
10:45 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2M’2020 grew by 2% to 9.22 million tonnes
10:22 Bunker prices at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia decrease following the fall of oil prices
10:00 CMA CGM starts its new unmatched service offering: Ocean Alliance Day Four Product
09:48 Russian Direct Investment Fund announced launching of infrastructure fund of up to RUB 600 billion
09:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 13
09:29 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.93% to $33.86, Light Sweet Crude – up 2.03% to $32.14
09:13 Baltic Dry Index is up to 633 points
09:12 Jotun announces the launch of Hull Skating Solutions

2020 March 12

18:27 Clipper Bulk to expand pool at the back of Klaveness’ Bulkhandling
18:17 MAN re-enters Finnish market with Baltic order
18:07 Samherji increases its shareholding in Eimskip
17:52 Port of Goole welcomes new Envirocat Marina named Bravo
17:41 DP World announces 2019 full year results
17:30 Cargo declines at Port of Long Beach in February 2020
17:21 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 22.9% to 544,037 TEU in February 2020
17:07 Corvus signs contract for delivery of ESS for coastal cargo carrier with Westcon Power & Automation
17:06 ECSA fully welcomes the Ministerial Declaration on Waterborne Transport
16:54 Tallinna Sadam comments on Estonian Government’s decision to postpone cruise ships calls until 01.05.2020
16:31 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2020 grew by 0.7% to 132.4 million tonnes of cargo (detalization)
16:27 Royal IHC awarded order for two efficient mining screen towers
16:07 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 2.7 million tonnes in 2M’2020, down 38% YoY
15:43 IMO Headquarters closed as precaution
15:20 Port of Helsinki throughput in 2M’2019 fell by 4.9% to 2.21 million tonnes (table)
14:56 Murmansk Sea Fishing Port handled 24,000 tonnes of cargo in 2M’2020, up 18.2% Y-o-Y
14:32 Supervision procedure commenced over Murmansk Shipping Company
14:08 WMU strengthens partnerships and collaboration with Canada
13:45 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:23 Severnaya Verf launches Retivy corvette of Project 20380
13:01 Anglo-Eastern extends DNV GL’s Navigator Port technology to fleet
12:36 Customers of Klaipėda LNG Terminal actively take advantage of low gas prices
12:14 GTT signs a Global Technical Services Agreement with Excelerate Energy LP
11:57 IMO-led workshop focused on information sharing to boost maritime security in Western Indian Ocean