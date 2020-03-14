2020 March 14 13:11

DAMEN YS 4508 'PINK SHADOW' to star at St. Barths

The owner of the recently delivered 46-metre Yacht Support PINK SHADOW will deploy her together with his 53.7-metre sailing yacht PINK GIN VI at the upcoming St. Barths Bucket Regatta. A purpose-built Yacht Support with an outstanding operational profile, PINK SHADOW is the first Yacht Support fully dedicated to the superyacht sailing lifestyle.



In September 2019 Damen completed the YS 4508 Yacht Support, previously known as JOY RIDER, as a speculative build at its yard in Holland. Following the sale, the Damen Yacht Support team supervised owner-specified modifications at the Rybovich yard in Fort Lauderdale. PINK SHADOW certainly stands out from the crowd with the spectacular custom art on her bow. Immediately following delivery, PINK SHADOW has clocked up more than 11,000 miles to host an owner’s event in South America.



PINK SHADOW is blazing the trail for large sailing yacht operations – from logistical support to unforgettable parties on board – allowing the owner to fully enjoy PINK GIN VI, built by Baltic Yachts, just as he envisioned.



“PINK SHADOW highlights a whole new approach to luxury cruising under sail,” says Managing Director Rose Damen. “With a Yacht Support like PINK SHADOW, owners can enjoy the true sailing experience and racing performance, while also enjoying top capability for guest services, equipment and storage. We wish her owner and guests many unforgettable journeys with this innovative combination.”



PINK SHADOW boosts the owner’s capability with:

Two large tenders up to 10 metres for guest transfers, exploration and cruising support – for example checking water depth ahead of the sailing yacht

Land Rover Defender on aft deck

Removing significant weight from the mother yacht for regatta race performance

Storage with below deck equipment, cool, freeze and petrol stores, plus on-deck container storage for race gear, sails and rigging

Accommodation for extra guests, staff and non-sailing crew, including guest lounge and Bridge Deck aft outdoor area for watching the racing

Entertaining and hosting parties for 200 guests

Extra laundry and galley services

Flexible arrangement of toys as desired: submarine, jetskis, sailing boats

Helicopter transfers

Huge fresh water tanks (and extra watermakers) and additional fuel tanks

Garbage and waste water storage for zero-discharge operations

DAMEN currently has 17 Yacht Support vessels delivered or in build. The Damen Yacht Support range offers clients purpose-built support capability without compromising luxury spaces on the mother yacht.