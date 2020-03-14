  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 14 15:47

    Initial sea trials successfully completed by Wärtsilä & PSA Marine’s ground-breaking ‘IntelliTug’ project

    The technology group Wärtsilä and PSA Marine have successfully completed initial sea trials for the “IntelliTug” project. The PSA Polaris, a harbour tug owned and operated by PSA Marine, has been retrofitted with a suite of Wärtsilä technology to enable autonomous navigation. The project is a collaboration between technology provider Wärtsilä, marine services provider PSA Marine, classification society Lloyd’s Register, the Technology Centre for Offshore and Marine Singapore (TCOMS), and co-funded by Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s (MPA) Maritime Innovation and Technology (MINT) Fund.

    Carried out in Singapore, the trials commenced in September 2019. They verified the IntelliTug’s capability to avoid a variety of obstacles, including virtual and real-life moving vessels. These trials are Singapore’s first for commercial Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS) using the MPA MASS regulatory sandbox, which has been established to facilitate the testing of MASS and other autonomous technologies in a safe and controlled environment within the Port of Singapore.

    The IntelliTug trials are part of MPA’s MASS initiative, which aims to accelerate the industry’s R&D capability in this field, and validate new MASS-related concepts of operations and technologies. This would enable technology developers, the research community, and maritime stakeholders to capture future MASS-related opportunities.

    “It is critical that we prepare the Port of Singapore for MASS. With MPA’s MASS regulatory sandbox, I am glad that Singapore can contribute to the sea trials and eventual adoption of MASS. We will be happy to share our MASS experience with other ports and coastal administrations,” said Captain M Segar, Assistant Chief Executive (Operations) of MPA.

    An Intelligent Tug for Future Operations
    The PSA Polaris is a 27-metre harbour tug with dual azimuth thruster controls. It has been fitted with a sensor suite, including Wärtsilä’s RS24 near-field high resolution radar and Wärtsilä’s Dynamic Positioning (DP) system, to enable autonomous capabilities. Data collection via the sensors has been ongoing since the start of the project in conjunction with the development of a collision avoidance algorithm.

    The project is aimed at developing and field-testing intelligent vessel capabilities and viable pathways towards smarter, safer, and more efficient ways of operating a harbour tug. This is achieved through the provision of human-centric technology, design-thinking, and man–machine collaboration.

    Rigorous Testing for Autonomous Development
    Before sea trials commenced, system integration and digital testing began with the use of Wärtsilä’s autonomous ship simulator. TCOMS has carried out further validation of the various data gathered from the sensor suite, as well as real-world performance of the tug through a physics-based digital twin that incorporated the effects of the physical environment faced in the sea trials. Lloyd’s Register has been closely involved throughout the project to support the development of the trials’ safety case, while collaborating on the human factors and technology design processes.

    About the Sea Trials
    During the sea trials, a new smart navigation system - which was developed during the project in cooperation with PSA Marine’s Tug Masters - was used to select destinations for the hundreds of test cases carried out. The system allows the user to easily see the routes plotted, with the avoidance of collisions, in real-time. The smart navigation system also sends track and speed commands to the DP system, which drives the vessel along the route safely at varying speeds up to 10 knots. These manoeuvres are expected to follow set behaviours and meet success criteria to reach the destination.

    At all times, the PSA Marine Tug Masters were able to determine if the tests were safe to continue and had full control to abort testing at any time where required.

    Wärtsilä and PSA Marine will continue development work on the IntelliTug and its systems throughout 2020, working towards continuous deployment of smart capabilities in real-life harbour craft operations to complement and enhance the capabilities and experience of human tug masters.

    About PSA Marine
    PSA Marine, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PSA International Pte Ltd, is a leading harbour and terminal towage operator, and pilotage services provider. PSA Marine owns and operates more than 70 tugs in Peru, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Oman and Southeast Asia with flagship operations in Singapore. PSA Marine also provides crew transfer services for offshore wind market in Europe and Taiwan.

    About Wärtsilä
    Finland, Helsinki based technology group Wärtsilä is a global leader in complete lifecycle power solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising technological innovation and total efficiency, Wärtsilä maximizes the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Другие новости по темам: autonomous ship, Wartsila  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 14

16:14 USCG Cutter Eagle cancels Charleston port call
15:47 Initial sea trials successfully completed by Wärtsilä & PSA Marine’s ground-breaking ‘IntelliTug’ project
13:11 DAMEN YS 4508 'PINK SHADOW' to star at St. Barths
12:01 Saipem S.p.A. launches the buy-back programme for its ordinary shares
11:43 AWO releases updated COVID-19 contingency planning guide
10:32 Reygar hits 100 vessel milestone, expands team into new office location

2020 March 13

18:06 MarCoPay realizes world's first onboard use of digital currency
17:53 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2M’2020 fell by 14% Y-o-Y to 1.71 million tonnes
17:36 Overseas Shipholding Group announces purchase of three vessels
17:20 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2M’2020 fell by 60% Y-o-Y to 50,700 tonnes
17:06 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank signs loan agreement with Sumitomo Heavy Industries
16:34 Rosmorport announced changing of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky seaport's boundaries
16:29 Riia Sillave to take over management of HHLA TK Estonia
16:10 Rosmorport sums up results of its activities over two months of 2020
15:46 Finnlines operates normally despite the world-wide coronavirus outbreak
15:37 MacGregor enhances customer support capability in the Americas
15:22 Coronavirus (COVID-19) preparedness in Finnlines traffic
14:58 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2M’2020 grew by 23% Y-o-Y to 11.16 million tonnes
14:33 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 2M’2020 fell by 27.8% Y-o-Y to 4 million tonnes
14:09 CMA CGM updates BAF for Algeria Morocco Tunisia Roro services
13:54 Tallink Grupp stops cruise sales on Tallinn-Stockholm route from 13 March until 1 May 2020
13:35 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2M’2020 fell by 13% Y-o-Y to 2.96 million tonnes
13:11 Port of Liepaja (Latvia) handled 993,200 tonnes of cargo in 2M’2020, down 16 % Y-o-Y
12:47 Port of Ust-Luga handled 17.78 million tonnes in 2M’2020, up 4% Y-o-Y
12:24 Net profit of Sovcomflot in 2019 totaled $225 million versus loss 2018
12:00 The Port of Gothenburg takes measures against Coronavirus
11:43 Navigation season in Volga-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW to begin on March 24
11:00 Neptune Pacific Line acquires Pacific Direct Line
10:45 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2M’2020 grew by 2% to 9.22 million tonnes
10:22 Bunker prices at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia decrease following the fall of oil prices
10:00 CMA CGM starts its new unmatched service offering: Ocean Alliance Day Four Product
09:48 Russian Direct Investment Fund announced launching of infrastructure fund of up to RUB 600 billion
09:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 13
09:29 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.93% to $33.86, Light Sweet Crude – up 2.03% to $32.14
09:13 Baltic Dry Index is up to 633 points
09:12 Jotun announces the launch of Hull Skating Solutions

2020 March 12

18:27 Clipper Bulk to expand pool at the back of Klaveness’ Bulkhandling
18:17 MAN re-enters Finnish market with Baltic order
18:07 Samherji increases its shareholding in Eimskip
17:52 Port of Goole welcomes new Envirocat Marina named Bravo
17:41 DP World announces 2019 full year results
17:30 Cargo declines at Port of Long Beach in February 2020
17:21 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 22.9% to 544,037 TEU in February 2020
17:07 Corvus signs contract for delivery of ESS for coastal cargo carrier with Westcon Power & Automation
17:06 ECSA fully welcomes the Ministerial Declaration on Waterborne Transport
16:54 Tallinna Sadam comments on Estonian Government’s decision to postpone cruise ships calls until 01.05.2020
16:31 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2020 grew by 0.7% to 132.4 million tonnes of cargo (detalization)
16:27 Royal IHC awarded order for two efficient mining screen towers
16:07 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 2.7 million tonnes in 2M’2020, down 38% YoY
15:43 IMO Headquarters closed as precaution
15:20 Port of Helsinki throughput in 2M’2019 fell by 4.9% to 2.21 million tonnes (table)
14:56 Murmansk Sea Fishing Port handled 24,000 tonnes of cargo in 2M’2020, up 18.2% Y-o-Y
14:32 Supervision procedure commenced over Murmansk Shipping Company
14:08 WMU strengthens partnerships and collaboration with Canada
13:45 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:23 Severnaya Verf launches Retivy corvette of Project 20380
13:01 Anglo-Eastern extends DNV GL’s Navigator Port technology to fleet
12:36 Customers of Klaipėda LNG Terminal actively take advantage of low gas prices
12:14 GTT signs a Global Technical Services Agreement with Excelerate Energy LP
11:57 IMO-led workshop focused on information sharing to boost maritime security in Western Indian Ocean