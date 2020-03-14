2020 March 14 11:43

AWO releases updated COVID-19 contingency planning guide

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in the United States and globally, AWO has produced an updated COVID-19 planning guide as a resource to assist you in developing and implementing a COVID-19 contingency plan to protect your workforce while ensuring continuity of operations.



The COVID-19 Contingency Planning Guide for Towing Vessel and Barge Operators, which draws on information from the Centers for Disease Control and other sources was published on the AWO website.