2020 March 14 10:32

Reygar hits 100 vessel milestone, expands team into new office location

Reygar Ltd, the leading provider of advanced performance monitoring and control systems to the maritime and offshore renewable energy sector, has announced that the firm’s BareFLEET remote monitoring system is now in use across 100 vessels worldwide.



This milestone comes as Reygar expands its control system capabilities across dynamic positioning, autonomous vessels, and consultancy, with two new engineering hires and a larger premises in Bristol: James Cook and Richard Crowder.



James Cook joins the business from Rolls Royce and will lead on industrializing Reygar’s dynamic positioning technology and support the expansion of the firm’s control system consultancy work.



Richard Crowder comes to Reygar with extensive experience in vehicle robotics and will drive the development of Reygar’s Autonomous Vessel control system.



With further expansion likely over the course of the next 12 months, Reygar has taken new premises at the FutureSpace business innovation hub in Bristol. This location will enable the firm to subsequently increase its headcount, while offering close links with the University and convenient transport links to major maritime hubs.