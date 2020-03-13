  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 13 17:53

    Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2M’2020 fell by 14% Y-o-Y to 1.71 million tonnes

    In January-February 2020, the port of Kaliningrad handled 1,711,500 tonnes of cargo, down 14%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

    Transshipment of dry bulk cargo dropped by 42% to 180,900 tonnes including 89,000 tonnes of coal (-55%) and 85,000 tonnes of other cargoes (-22%).

    Transshipment of dry bulk cargo fell by 12% to 561,700, general cargo – by 1% to 214,400 tonnes.

    The port also handled 119,200 tonnes of cargo carried by ferries (-24%) and 462,000 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+1%) including 273,600 tonnes of oil products (+47%), 103,100 tonnes of crude oil (-15%), 80,000  tonnes of food cargo (-45%) and 5,300 tonnes of chemicals (-40%).

    The port’s container throughput decreased by 13%, year-on-year, to 36,393 TEUs.

