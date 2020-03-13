2020 March 13 17:20

Throughput of port Vyborg in 2M’2020 fell by 60% Y-o-Y to 50,700 tonnes

In January-February 2020, the port of Vyborg handled 50,700 tonnes of cargo (-60%, year-on-year), says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Transshipment of dry bulk cargo fell by 69% to 35,300 tonnes including 8,400 tonnes of coal and coke (-78%) and 26,900 tonnes of mineral fertilizers (-63%).



Transshipment of general cargo grew by 26% to 10,900 tonnes, liquid bulk cargo – grew to 4,500 tonnes.



In 2019, the port of Vyborg handled 1.21 million tonnes of cargo (-37%, year-on-year).