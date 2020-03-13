2020 March 13 18:06

MarCoPay realizes world's first onboard use of digital currency

The world’s first onboard use of digital currency has occurred through the MarCoPay fintech platform, which is operated by NYK and the Philippine-owned Transnational Diversified Group (TDG), NYK said in its release.

Using MarCoPay, onboard purchases of daily necessities have been successfully performed digitally and hassle-free on a number of vessels, including those operated by other companies, and even in an unstable onboard communication environment.

NYK and TDG will continue to prepare for a full launch, which will include the transmission of funds overseas to family members, by improving the efficiency of digital settlements and international remittances, promoting cashless operations on board, and expanding the network in which MarCoPay can be used by shipowners and ship-management companies outside NYK.