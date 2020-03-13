2020 March 13 16:34

Rosmorport announced changing of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky seaport's boundaries

Under Russian Government Resolution No. 217-r of February 06, 2020 the boundaries of the seaport of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky have been changed, Rosmorport says in a press release.

The changes are conditioned by the specifying the lines of a land plot No. 12 due to its inclusion to the boundaries of an area where the cargo berth No. 2 of the Ust-Kamchatsk sea terminal designed for transshipping general and wood cargoes is located. The land plot No. 18 has been included in the boundaries of the seaport area. The cargo berth No. 1 of the Ust-Kamchatsk sea terminal designed for transshipping general cargoes is located on the land plot No. 18.

The land plots No. 19 and 20 designed for deploying facilities of the port infrastructure of the LNG sea terminal under construction are included in the boundaries of the seaport area.

In order to ensure navigation safety and maneuvering of transport vessels in the area and on the approaches toward facilities under construction the land plot No. 16 on the approach toward Bechevinskaya bay of Avacha gulf has been included in the water area of the seaport of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in compliance with the Russian government resolution. Floating aids to navigation will be deployed on this land plot and an anchoring station will be equipped.