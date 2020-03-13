2020 March 13 16:10

Rosmorport sums up results of its activities over two months of 2020

Over two months FSUE “Rosmorport” has serviced 14,898 vessels, 9,586 vessels of which are vessels of foreign navigation. The severe weather conditions in the Azov Black Sea Basin in January 2020 led to reducing the total number of vessels by 5% as compared with the similar period of last year. Pilotage operations carried out by FSUE “Rosmorport” throughout the reporting period has amounted to 23,857 that is 9% more that in the same months of the year 2019. Specialists of vessel tracking management systems carried out 112,739 escort operations, the company says in a press release.

FSUE “Rosmorport” continues the work to arrange for navigation sizes in the seaports of Kavkaz, Makhachkala and Korsakov where the total amount of excavated soil has exceeded 20,000 cubic meters. The fleet of the enterprise has started repair dredging operations in the seaport of Kholmsk. A total of 215,000 cubic meters of soil have been excavated during the formation of a water area in the seaport of Ust Luga (the project for building a sea terminal to transship mineral fertilizers).

FSUE “Rosmorport” specialists have prepared a Russian government draft decree in the respect of using bottom soil during the construction of federal property facilities, which has been submitted to Rosmorrechflot. This will help save budget means and minimize damage to the environment in respect of the burial of bottom soil.

The Anatoly Klimov and the Viktor Vorotylo workboats have been launched at the Onego Shipyard. the workboats are built by order of FSUE “Rosmorport” using the unique hybrid engine package. The innovation solution, which has no analogues in the country, will allow for optimizing the costs of operation and reduce the negative influence upon the environment.

Since the beginning of the year the icebreaker fleet of the enterprise has ensured navigation safety of over 1,000 vessels in Russian freezing seaports. Under the harsh navigation and meteorological conditions, the Kapitan Dranitsyn icebreaker has taken personnel and equipment to the site of the MOSAiC international polar expedition. This is the first diesel electric icebreaker to have independently reached the highest point in the Arctic region – L=88°13′ N.