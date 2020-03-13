2020 March 13 15:37

MacGregor enhances customer support capability in the Americas

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, announces that following the acquisitions of Rapp Marine and TTS in 2018 and 2019 respectively, customers in the Americas will benefit from extended coverage and capability to support all their service needs, the company said in its release.

MacGregor now has over 80 service personnel in place supporting the full product range across the Merchant, Cruise, Offshore, Naval and Fishery & Research markets, based in 6 locations on the East and West coasts, the Gulf of Mexico and Brazil.

MacGregor is a leader in intelligent maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, NMF, Porsgrunn, Pusnes, Rapp, Triplex and TTS products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.

Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor.