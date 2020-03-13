2020 March 13 15:46

Finnlines operates normally despite the world-wide coronavirus outbreak

Finnlines cargo-passenger ships operate normally despite the coronavirus outbreak, the company says in a press release. The transportation of foodstuff and other essential goods from one country to another is important even and especially in situations like this. The Finnlines cargo-passenger ships carry a very limited number of passengers, at most hundreds, and are very large in relation to the number of passengers. This greatly reduces the risk of exposure to any type of infectious disease.

“Finnlines closely monitors the development of the coronavirus outbreak and acts in accordance to the guidelines and instructions set by national and international health authorities. On board our ships, passengers are instructed on how they can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Even though the coronavirus is transmitted by droplet contact, close contact, we at Finnlines have intensified our on- board cleaning routines and pay careful attention to keeping all surface areas regularly cleaned. The coronavirus does not spread through the ventilation systems”, says the statement.

The terms for modifying or canceling bookings depend on the category of the ticket. Due to the extent of the coronavirus outbreak, Finnlines has made amendments to the modification terms of its special category ticket.