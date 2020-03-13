2020 March 13 15:22

Coronavirus (COVID-19) preparedness in Finnlines traffic

As Finnlines has a significant part to play in Nordic countries' security of supply they do their utmost to keep both the customers and the personnel safe and secure from the effects of coronavirus.

According to the company's statement, there are no plans to cancel any departures. Both the landside and seaside processes are ready to be modified according to the instructions and guidelines provided by health and other authorities.

Finnlines vessels have capacity for a limited number of passengers, a few hundred at most, and compared to those numbers they are spacious, which limits the exposure to infectious diseases. To ensure the safety of both drivers and crew intensified precautionary measures are taken onboard our vessels, including:

Drivers will be allocated own cabins, also on our ro-ro vessels, starting on week 12

Increased cleaning and disinfection, especially cleaning of door handles, handrails elevator knobs, remote controls and tabletops.

Reinforced high hygienic standards onboard by increasing the amount of hand sanitizers in different places to make it easier for drivers and other passengers as well as crew members to clean their hands frequently.

Detailed instructions for the crew as how to handle any person with flu-like symptoms

Display posters and leaflets promoting the protective measures (handwashing, social distancing and cough etiquette) as advised by the health authorities

Finnlines is following on daily basis and applying national and international health authorities’ instructions.

Furthermore, the company advises its customers the following: