2020 March 13 14:58

Throughput of port Primorsk in 2M’2020 grew by 23% Y-o-Y to 11.16 million tonnes

In January-February 2020, the port of Primorsk handled 11,163,900 tonnes of cargo, up 23%, year-on-year. According to the port authority, crude oil transshipment increased by 26%, year-on-year, to 7,791,500 tonnes.

In the reporting period, transshipment of oil products increased by 16% to 3,372,400 tonnes.

In 2019, the port of Primorsk handled 61,024,100 tonnes of cargo, up 14%, year-on-year.

Port Primorsk is Russia’s largest oil port in the Baltic Sea. It is the final stage of the Baltic Pipeline System (BPS). The port is located in the Leningrad Region, on the eastern coast of the Bjyerkezund Strait (Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea).