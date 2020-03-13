2020 March 13 14:33

Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 2M’2020 fell by 27.8% Y-o-Y to 4 million tonnes

In January-February 2020, the Freeport of Riga (Latvia) handled 4,005,900 tonnes of cargo (-27.8%, year-on-year). As IAA PortNews was informed by the port authority, transshipment of dry bulk cargo fell by 34.8% to 2,368,300 tonnes, liquid bulk cargo – by 23.2% to 419,400 tonnes, general cargo - by 11% to 1,218,200 tonnes.

The Port’s container throughput climbed by 1.4% to 81,731 TEUs.

In the reporting period, passenger turnover increased by 1.2% to 90,410 people with no cruise passengers (-100%).



Freeport of Riga lies on both banks of the River Daugava covering 6.3 hectares. The port’s berth length is 13,800 meters, maximum draft at the berths is 12.2 meters. Up to 80% of the Freeport of Riga cargo turnover is made up of transit cargoes forwarded to or received from the CIS countries. In 2019, the port handled 32.7 million tonnes of cargo.