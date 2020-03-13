2020 March 13 13:54

Tallink Grupp stops cruise sales on Tallinn-Stockholm route from 13 March until 1 May 2020

Tallink Grupp has today announced that it will stop selling cruise tickets, i.e. return tickets, on the Tallinn-Stockholm route from 13 March until 1 May 2020. From 13 March 2020 customers can only buy one way, i.e. single, tickets on this route. Cargo transportation will also continue on this route.

This step comes as part of the ongoing coronavirus situation and is one of the measures implemented to help prevent further spread of the virus in the region.

Tallink will work with authorities to identify further measures to implement on the company’s vessels to further prevent the spread of the virus. Additional measures will be communicated as soon as the respective measures have been agreed.

„We completely understand the necessity of implementing the measures that our governments are implementing and will cooperate fully with the Estonian, Finnish, Swedish and Latvian authorities with one common goal in mind – to ensure the health and safety of us all. We will work with the authorities now on the specifics and details behind all the measures announced and identify the best solutions for preventing the spread of the virus. We are ready to take any steps necessary and to act decisively and without delay in this current situation. We will communicate any additional measures, decisions and actions without delay,“ Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink Grupp said.

AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 14 vessels and operates seven ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs over 7,400 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2019, Tallink Grupp provided services to 9.8 million travellers and transported approximately 380,000 freight units of goods. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.