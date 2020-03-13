2020 March 13 13:11

Port of Liepaja (Latvia) handled 993,200 tonnes of cargo in 2M’2020, down 16 % Y-o-Y

Freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia in January-February 2020 fell by 16%, year-on-year, to 993,200 tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, transshipment of grain fell by 20.8% to 401,100 tonnes, anthracite – by 78.6% to 38,500 tonnes while transshipment of construction materials grew by 8.5% to 112,300 tonnes, oil products – grew 2.14 times to 96,500 tonnes.

Handling of Ro-Ro cargo declined by 3% to 6,187 units, container throughput decreased by 6% to 451 TEUs.

In the reporting period, the port serviced 4,612 passengers, up 4%, year-on-year.

The number of calls fell by 8% to 262.

Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. Liepaja ranks third port of Latvia by handled cargo volume. Half of the port’s cargo throughput is fueled by crude oil and bulk cargoes imported from the CIS countries, largely from Belorussia. In 2019, throughput of Liepaja port was 7.33 million tonnes.