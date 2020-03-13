2020 March 13 13:35

Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2M’2020 fell by 13% Y-o-Y to 2.96 million tonnes

In January-February 2020, the port of Vysotsk handled 2,966,600 tonnes of cargo, which is 13% less as compared with the same period of the previous year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Transshipment of liquid bulk cargo increased by 6% to 2,148,600 tonnes including 2,074,700 tonnes of oil products (+2%) and 73,900 tonnes of liquefied gas.

In the reporting period, transshipment of coal and coke fell by 41% to 818,000 tonnes.

In 2019, the port of Vysotsk handled 19.40 million tonnes of cargo (+3%, year-on-year).

Port of Vysotsk is located in the Leningrad region of Russia. There are two stevedoring company operating at the port: Port Vysotsky LLC and RPK-Vysotsk-LUKOIL-II LLC. In May 2012, the Russian government decided to expand the Vysotsk port territory, including in its boundaries the land and adjacent waters occupied by facilities of a general cargo terminal under construction. The terminal capacity is projected to reach 3 million tonnes a year.