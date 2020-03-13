2020 March 13 12:47

Port of Ust-Luga handled 17.78 million tonnes in 2M’2020, up 4% Y-o-Y

In January-February 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 17,880,700 tonnes of cargo, up 4%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Transshipment of dry bulk cargo climbed by 13% to 6,532,800 tonnes including 5,151,500 tonnes of coal and coke (+16%, year-on-year).

Transshipment of liquid bulk cargo remained flat, year-on-year, at 11,031,600 including 4,806,500 tonnes of crude oil (flat, year-on-year) and 5,987,400 tonnes of oil products (+3%).

Transshipment of general cargo dropped by 24% to 12,800 tonnes.



Transshipment of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 114,300 tonnes (-28%).



The port’s container throughput declined by 4% to 10,848 TEUs.



Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.