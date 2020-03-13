2020 March 13 11:43

Navigation season in Volga-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW to begin on March 24

Navigation season in the Volga-Don Basin of Russia’s inland water ways will begin on March 24, ahead of schedule approved by the Decree of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (17 December 2019, No АП-536-р). The order has been signed by Konstantin Anisimov, deputy head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) in view of favorable meteorological conditions and technical preparedness of hydraulic engineering structures.

The shipping will be started before the official opening of the navigation season on a commercial basis, upon request of ship owners.