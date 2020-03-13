  The version for the print

    Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2M’2020 grew by 2% to 9.22 million tonnes

    In January-February 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 9.22 million tonnes of cargo (+2%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, transshipment of oil products grew by 33% to 1,699,800 tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 38% to 814,700 tonnes, handling of general cargo – up 11% to 2.02 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – down 62% to 22,300 tonnes.

    The port’s container throughput decreased by 1% to 359,443 TEUs.

    In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.

    Port

    Type of cargo

    Throughput thou t, 2019

    Throughput thou t, 2020

    2020 vs 2019

    Port

    Port of Saint-Petersburg                      TOTAL:

    9,028.5

    9,012.6

    9,224.8

    102%

    DRY BULK CARGO including:

    1,357.6

    1,316.0

    814.7

    62%

     

    Ore

    103.2

    99.5

    142.6

    143%

     

    Coal, coke

    31.5

    20.8

    7.2

    35%

     

    Mineral fertilizers

    1,222.9

    1,193.8

    634.2

    53%

     

    Other

    0.0

    2.0

    30.8

    up

     

    DRY LOOSE CARGO including:

    46.4

    71.2

    60.7

    85%

     

    Grain

    37.9

    65.1

    46.5

    71%

     

    Other

    8.5

    6.1

    14.2

    up 2.3 times

     

    TIMBER

    25.7

    58.5

    22.3

    38%

     

    GENERAL CARGO including:

    2,158.8

    1,829.8

    2,029.5

    111%

     

    Ferrous metal

    1,093.8

    805.9

    1,022.6

    127%

     

    Non-ferrous metal

    234.9

    199.9

    170.9

    85%

     

    Metal scrap

    249.6

    167.8

    283.1

    169%

     

    Packaged

    152.9

    246.6

    212.8

    86%

     

    Reefer

    188.2

    176.5

    163.5

    93%

     

    including fish

    41.5

    36.3

    29.7

    82%

     

    Other

    239.4

    233.0

    176.7

    76%

     

    CONTAINERS

    3,902.7

    4,286.7

    4,455.2

    104%

     

    Total teus

    323,473

    362,225

    359,443

    99%

     

    including refrigerated containers:

    45,239

    51,484

    45,513

    88%

     

    CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES

    0.3

    1.6

    0.2

    13%

     

    RO-RO

    187.2

    174.9

    142.4

    81%

     

    LIQUID BULK CARGO including:

    1,349.8

    1,273.9

    1,699.8

    133%

     

    Oil products

    1,349.8

    1,273.9

    1,699.8
