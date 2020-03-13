2020 March 13 10:45

Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2M’2020 grew by 2% to 9.22 million tonnes

In January-February 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 9.22 million tonnes of cargo (+2%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, transshipment of oil products grew by 33% to 1,699,800 tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 38% to 814,700 tonnes, handling of general cargo – up 11% to 2.02 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – down 62% to 22,300 tonnes.

The port’s container throughput decreased by 1% to 359,443 TEUs.



In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.