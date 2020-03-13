-
2020 March 13 10:45
Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2M’2020 grew by 2% to 9.22 million tonnes
In January-February 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 9.22 million tonnes of cargo (+2%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, transshipment of oil products grew by 33% to 1,699,800 tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 38% to 814,700 tonnes, handling of general cargo – up 11% to 2.02 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – down 62% to 22,300 tonnes.
The port’s container throughput decreased by 1% to 359,443 TEUs.
In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t, 2019
Throughput thou t, 2020
2020 vs 2019
Port
Port of Saint-Petersburg TOTAL:
9,028.5
9,012.6
9,224.8
102%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
1,357.6
1,316.0
814.7
62%
Ore
103.2
99.5
142.6
143%
Coal, coke
31.5
20.8
7.2
35%
Mineral fertilizers
1,222.9
1,193.8
634.2
53%
Other
0.0
2.0
30.8
up
DRY LOOSE CARGO including:
46.4
71.2
60.7
85%
Grain
37.9
65.1
46.5
71%
Other
8.5
6.1
14.2
up 2.3 times
TIMBER
25.7
58.5
22.3
38%
GENERAL CARGO including:
2,158.8
1,829.8
2,029.5
111%
Ferrous metal
1,093.8
805.9
1,022.6
127%
Non-ferrous metal
234.9
199.9
170.9
85%
Metal scrap
249.6
167.8
283.1
169%
Packaged
152.9
246.6
212.8
86%
Reefer
188.2
176.5
163.5
93%
including fish
41.5
36.3
29.7
82%
Other
239.4
233.0
176.7
76%
CONTAINERS
3,902.7
4,286.7
4,455.2
104%
Total teus
323,473
362,225
359,443
99%
including refrigerated containers:
45,239
51,484
45,513
88%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
0.3
1.6
0.2
13%
RO-RO
187.2
174.9
142.4
81%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
1,349.8
1,273.9
1,699.8
133%
Oil products
1,349.8
1,273.9
1,699.8
