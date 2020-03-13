2020 March 13 09:48

Russian Direct Investment Fund announced launching of infrastructure fund of up to RUB 600 billion

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) launches an infrastructure fund of up to 600 billion rubles, the Kremlin cites Kirill Dmitriev, CEO and Chairman of RDIF Management Board, as saying at the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with major investors held at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow on 12 March 2020.



“You also said that it is very important to build up a new investment cycle to increase investment. Today we are also announcing that following your instruction and the Russian Government’s decision (Mr Mishustin supported this), we are launching an infrastructure fund of up to 600 billion rubles”, said Kirill Dmitriev.



According to him, this fund will allow implementing many low-margin projects due to the fact that it will finance the infrastructure of these projects, but most of the funds will come from private investors. Accordingly, private money will go to infrastructure, and this will provide greater transparency of investments in infrastructure and allow for implementing a significant number of projects.