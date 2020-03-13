  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 13 09:12

    Jotun announces the launch of Hull Skating Solutions

    Jotun, a world leading provider of marine coatings, announces the launch of Hull Skating Solutions (HSS), a break-through in proactive cleaning, offering shipowners an always clean hull in the most challenging operations, the company said in its release.
     
    Jotun has developed a revolutionary proactive cleaning solution for the most challenging operations. Jotun Hull Skating Solutions is offering high performance antifouling, proactive condition monitoring, inspection and proactive cleaning, high end technical service, and performance and service level guarantees. HSS is the first solution of its kind within the maritime industry. It provides individual proactive condition monitoring services tailored for each vessel, using a proprietary algorithm and big data to accurately predict fouling development and cleaning schedules.
     
    With a comprehensive range of guarantees and service level agreements available, HSS solves the problem of biofouling once and for all, helping shipowners steer a more profitable and sustainable path into the future. If all ships in challenging operations converted to HSS, this would result in a CO2 emissions reduction of at least 40 million tons per year.
     
    A primary component of Jotun Hull Skating Solutions is the ground-breaking, onboard Jotun HullSkater, the first robotic technology that has been purposely designed for proactive cleaning. In combination with the premium SeaQuantum Skate antifouling and a set of services, the Jotun Hull Skating Solutions will help ship operators combat early stages of fouling, significantly reduce fuel costs, CO2 emissions and the spread of invasive species.
     
    The HullSkater removes individual bacteria and biofilm before macro-fouling takes hold. This not only delivers peak performance, and unlimited idle days for shipowners, but minimizes the need for reactive cleaning, cutting costs, environmental risk and optimizing fleet flexibility. The HullSkater stays on the hull by the force of its magnetic wheels, each equipped with electric motors for propulsion and steering. The vehicle has several cameras and sensors, supporting the operator with data for navigation and documenting fouling on the ship hull. The specially designed motorized brush keeps the hull free from fouling without causing erosion or damage to the hull coating. The vehicle is connected to the operator’s control center through an umbilical and can be operated remotely for vessels anywhere in the world with 4G coverage. Inspection and proactive cleaning of a hull will normally take around 2 to 8 hours depending on size and condition.
     
    Jotun
    The Jotun Group is a matrix organisation divided into seven regions responsible for the sale of decorative paints and marine, protective and powder coatings. The company has 39 production facilities in 23 countries, 65 companies in 47 countries and is represented in more than 100 countries around the world.
     
    KONGSBERG
    KONGSBERG has many roles in the development of the HullSkater; technology development, robotics industrialisation and manufacturing, in addition to service and support of the HullSkater in operation. The offering benefits strongly from KONGSBERG’s 70 years of expertise in underwater technology and multiple autonomous underwater vehicles with advanced manoeuvring and navigation systems.

    Semcon
    Semcon have been part of the development of the HullSkater from the early start, contributing on design, analysis, software- and hardware development. With the long experience in developing innovative solutions together with their customers, Semcon’s expertise in both robotics and digital solutions have been an important part of the cross-functional team.

    DNV GL
    The main focus for DNV GL – Maritime Advisory has been on the risk management of the solution, covering equipment, installation and integration of the HullSkater into the vessel and operational aspects related to safety, environment and security.

    Telenor
    Telenor, Norway’s largest telecommunications provider, has provided an Internet of Things (IoT) solution over its mobile network for vessels using the HullSkater. Telenor’s global footprint enables solutions for protected and secure flow of data across borders.

2020 March 13

