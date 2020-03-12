  The version for the print

    Clipper Bulk to expand pool at the back of Klaveness’ Bulkhandling

    Clipper Bulk and Klaveness have agreed to transfer the trademark, governance and key people of the Bulkhandling pool from Klaveness to Clipper Bulk, the company said in its release. All current members of the Bulkhandling pool have been offered to join the new Clipper Bulkhandling pool, and the new pool management will jointly with the members agree on a strategy for further growth and expansion. Following this, Clipper Bulk will manage one of the leading pools for supramax and ultramax dry bulk tonnage in the world.

    Bulkhandling dates back to 1963 and was the first pool operated in shipping. Bulkhandling has adapted to industry changes and market needs and offers today owners of supramax and ultramax bulkers easy and transparent access to the dry bulk spot market. Klaveness announced in November 2019 that Klaveness Chartering would scale down its activity in the Supramax segment and that they were looking for partners in their pool business. In January 2020 Klaveness announced that they joined forces with Marubeni to create the world’s leading dry bulk panamax pool. Today, Klaveness announced that the legacy of Bulkhandling will be continued under Clipper management.

    Clipper Bulk has more than 20 years track record in dry bulk pools and has over time demonstrated an ability to deliver premium earnings to its members. The company has strong growth ambitions in the supramax and ultramax segments and will build their future pool offering around the position, governance and key people of Bulkhandling and Clipper.

    The dry bulk market is currently going through a very challenging time. Seasonal lows, coupled with significant uncertainty connected to the Covid-19 virus, has caused a historically low market. For owners of vessels, it is very challenging to find good opportunities in the Time Charter market, and the pool offering is seen as very attractive by many.

    The transfer of rights and employees from Klaveness to Clipper Bulk will formally take place on April 1st. But the team is already working to ensure a smooth transition. The vessels that will join the new Clipper Bulkhandling pool will be transferred as soon as practicable after April 1st. Klaveness will furthermore ensure that the Members are well taken care of until the transition is completed.

    About Clipper

    Clipper Bulk is an industry leader in dry bulk, an operator, a pool manager and a specialist in steel services. Clipper Bulk operates a modern fleet of approximately 75 handysize and supramax vessels, transporting a wide range of cargo from dry bulk to break bulk. Clipper Bulk is commercially headquartered in Copenhagen and employs a staff of 110 on shore worldwide. Clipper Bulk is a global workplace with strong values. Clipper Bulk is part of the Clipper Group, which also owns Seatruck Ferries, a modern roro ferry company running three services on the Irish Sea.

    About Klaveness

    Torvald Klaveness is a dry bulk operator, service provider and integrated owner. Through Klaveness Combination Carriers the company has a unique concept of combination carriers, and through Klaveness Container provides container feeder vessels to various operators. Klaveness Digital has developed the world’s leading platform for managing seaborne logistics and all businesses continue to challenge the status quo. Klaveness Dry Bulk is a leading operator and together with Marubeni the leading pool manager in the Panamax dry bulk segment.

