  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 12 17:52

    Port of Goole welcomes new Envirocat Marina named Bravo

    The Port of Goole has welcomed a new Envirocat Marina named Bravo, ABP says in a press release. The new vessel, which will be berthed in the Ouse Dock, has been designed to collect floating debris, or flotsam as it is known, from the enclosed docks.

    Having been designed and built by MMS Shipbuilding Ltd, based in Hull, the user friendly vessel can be easily operated by a one or two person crew. Debris is collected in a heavy duty mesh skip that is positioned between the catamaran hulls. Once full, the skip is lifted onto the quayside and emptied.

    The Bravo will be removing waste material such as wood, metal and hard plastics from across the ports eight docks. Waste material enters the docks in different ways; bad weather can blow material in, or the tide can bring in floating debris as vessels enter the locks. ABP work hard to remove the waste and prevent it from entering watercourses where it can damage the environment and endanger wildlife. Once collected the material is sorted, and recycled accordingly. The hard plastics are used by TerraCycle, an innovative recycling company, which produces recycled plastic pellets used to manufacture plastic bottles for shampoos and hand soaps.

    "The Bravo is a welcome addition to the Port of Goole.", says Simon Bird, Director of ABP Humber.

    "The vessel will be deployed regularly by our Marine Team to keep the dock’s water clear of debris, as they already do at the Ports of Grimsby and Hull."

    Having borrowed Hull’s Envirocat that was transported to Goole via a trailer, the Marine Team collected 45 CBM of hard plastic across the Ports of Hull and Goole last year. The presence of the Bravo all year round, will enable the Marine Team in Goole to build on the great work carried out in 2019 to keep the water clear of debris across the docks.

    The name Bravo follows on from the previous work boat at Goole called the Alpha. The Bravo also has bespoke plates that fit over the collection basket area. These were engineered especially by MMS to create a safe working space of around 12 square metres. The addition of this working area will enable this versatile craft to be used for inspections and engineering works.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 12

18:27 Clipper Bulk to expand pool at the back of Klaveness’ Bulkhandling
18:17 MAN re-enters Finnish market with Baltic order
18:07 Samherji increases its shareholding in Eimskip
17:52 Port of Goole welcomes new Envirocat Marina named Bravo
17:41 DP World announces 2019 full year results
17:30 Cargo declines at Port of Long Beach in February 2020
17:21 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 22.9% to 544,037 TEU in February 2020
17:07 Corvus signs contract for delivery of ESS for coastal cargo carrier with Westcon Power & Automation
17:06 ECSA fully welcomes the Ministerial Declaration on Waterborne Transport
16:54 Tallinna Sadam comments on Estonian Government’s decision to postpone cruise ships calls until 01.05.2020
16:31 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2020 grew by 0.7% to 132.4 million tonnes of cargo (detalization)
16:27 Royal IHC awarded order for two efficient mining screen towers
16:07 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 2.7 million tonnes in 2M’2020, down 38% YoY
15:43 IMO Headquarters closed as precaution
15:20 Port of Helsinki throughput in 2M’2019 fell by 4.9% to 2.21 million tonnes (table)
14:56 Murmansk Sea Fishing Port handled 24,000 tonnes of cargo in 2M’2020, up 18.2% Y-o-Y
14:32 Supervision procedure commenced over Murmansk Shipping Company
14:08 WMU strengthens partnerships and collaboration with Canada
13:45 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:23 Severnaya Verf launches Retivy corvette of Project 20380
13:01 Anglo-Eastern extends DNV GL’s Navigator Port technology to fleet
12:36 Customers of Klaipėda LNG Terminal actively take advantage of low gas prices
12:14 GTT signs a Global Technical Services Agreement with Excelerate Energy LP
11:57 IMO-led workshop focused on information sharing to boost maritime security in Western Indian Ocean
11:41 Almi Tankers awarded ISO 27001 from LR
11:35 Fishing vessel safety treaty gets further boost
11:14 Rosmorport amends tariffs on providing a berth for safe mooring of vessels in Kaliningrad seaport
10:46 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Mediterranean & Black Sea to the Indian Subcontinent
10:31 Icebreaker assistance period ends at Big Port St. Petersburg from March 16
10:10 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 12
09:59 Port of Gdynia to realize its infrastructure potential in offshore sector
09:36 Brent Crude futures price is down 4.67% to $34.12, Light Sweet Crude – down 4.64% to $31.45
09:18 Baltic Dry Index is up to 631 points

2020 March 11

18:17 Scorpio Bulkers announces the sale of two Ultramax vessels and one Kamsarmax vessel for $53.5 mln
18:02 Port Oulu Smart digitalisation project selected as winner of 5G Innovation Award
17:43 DCSA publishes implementation guide for IMO Cyber Security Mandate
17:41 Brittany Ferries and CTI investments complete deal for purchase of Condor Ferries
17:13 Remontowa installs scrubber on container/RoRo сarrier Grande Gabon
16:51 Round Table of international shipping associations looks at industry challenges
16:28 Round Table of international shipping associations to organize joint meeting on Gulf of Guinea piracy
16:04 IMO expects 77% drop in overall SOx emissions from ships
15:40 IBIA statement on EGCS discussion at IMO’s PPR meeting: avoid confirmation bias
15:35 OOCL orders five 23000 TEU container vessels
15:17 Call for IMO database on local and regional EGCS discharge water restrictions
14:52 High standards of ice navigation training at Admiral Makarov University confirmed by Class NK
14:29 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2020 grew by 0.7% to 132.39 million tonnes
14:06 2019 net profit of Russian Railways grew almost 3 times YoY to RUB 53.5 billion
13:43 IMO meeting sets out workplan to harmonise approach to EGCS discharges
13:21 Revision of EGCS guidelines completed
12:55 IAPH welcomes new member port from China
12:18 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of bunkering base in Murmansk seaport
11:54 HELCOM joins new project on shipping emissions, EU EMERGE
11:30 CMA CGM announces PSS from the Mediterranean & Black Sea to Far East
11:03 Yara Marine Technologies appoints new Chief Sales Officer
10:24 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.67% to $37.84, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.9% to $34.67
10:05 Finland and Sweden agree on design project for new icebreakers
09:42 Academic Pashin sea tanker conducted planned maneuvers in Barents Sea
09:18 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 11
09:16 Baltic Dry Index is up to 627 points
07:25 DHG develops 30 ha on Maasvlakte Distribution Park West