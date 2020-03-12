2020 March 12 17:52

Port of Goole welcomes new Envirocat Marina named Bravo

The Port of Goole has welcomed a new Envirocat Marina named Bravo, ABP says in a press release. The new vessel, which will be berthed in the Ouse Dock, has been designed to collect floating debris, or flotsam as it is known, from the enclosed docks.

Having been designed and built by MMS Shipbuilding Ltd, based in Hull, the user friendly vessel can be easily operated by a one or two person crew. Debris is collected in a heavy duty mesh skip that is positioned between the catamaran hulls. Once full, the skip is lifted onto the quayside and emptied.

The Bravo will be removing waste material such as wood, metal and hard plastics from across the ports eight docks. Waste material enters the docks in different ways; bad weather can blow material in, or the tide can bring in floating debris as vessels enter the locks. ABP work hard to remove the waste and prevent it from entering watercourses where it can damage the environment and endanger wildlife. Once collected the material is sorted, and recycled accordingly. The hard plastics are used by TerraCycle, an innovative recycling company, which produces recycled plastic pellets used to manufacture plastic bottles for shampoos and hand soaps.

"The Bravo is a welcome addition to the Port of Goole.", says Simon Bird, Director of ABP Humber.

"The vessel will be deployed regularly by our Marine Team to keep the dock’s water clear of debris, as they already do at the Ports of Grimsby and Hull."

Having borrowed Hull’s Envirocat that was transported to Goole via a trailer, the Marine Team collected 45 CBM of hard plastic across the Ports of Hull and Goole last year. The presence of the Bravo all year round, will enable the Marine Team in Goole to build on the great work carried out in 2019 to keep the water clear of debris across the docks.

The name Bravo follows on from the previous work boat at Goole called the Alpha. The Bravo also has bespoke plates that fit over the collection basket area. These were engineered especially by MMS to create a safe working space of around 12 square metres. The addition of this working area will enable this versatile craft to be used for inspections and engineering works.