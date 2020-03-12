2020 March 12 17:07

Corvus signs contract for delivery of ESS for coastal cargo carrier with Westcon Power & Automation

Corvus Energy has been selected by Westcon Power & Automation for the supply of Lithium Ion battery-based energy storage system (ESS) for a new hybrid coastal cargo vessel being built for Arriva Shipping at Dayang Offshore Equipment in China, the company said in its release.

The ship is of MDC 1309 Ecolution design made by Marine Design and Consulting (MDC) in Bergen and contributes to a whole new standard for this type of ship. Energy efficiency is taken into account throughout the entire design phase. In addition to the large battery pack and electric propulsion, it will also have a fuel-efficient and improved hull design.

The 1500 kWh Orca Energy battery pack will enable the vessel to enter the harbor areas, berth/unberth, and sail – all emission-free. In addition, the vessel’s cargo operations will also be handled electrically and consequently emission-free.



Utilizing energy storage will enable the shipowner to reduce the carbon footprint of their operations substantially. Fuel consumption is estimated to be reduced by 20% compared to existing ships without hybrid technology. This corresponds to cuts of around 400 tonnes of fuel and about 1200 tonnes of CO2, which equals the emissions from 450 passenger cars.



The vessel will be delivered from the yard in the second half of 2020 for completion in Norway before it will operate in the “self-loading/discharging” segment routes in Northern Europe.



About Corvus Energy

Corvus Energy provides high power energy storage in the form of modular lithium-ion battery systems for marine, oil & gas, subsea and port applications. Its purpose-built, field-proven battery systems provide sustained power to hybrid and fully electric heavy industrial equipment including large marine propulsion drives.