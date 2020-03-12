2020 March 12 17:06

ECSA fully welcomes the Ministerial Declaration on Waterborne Transport

ECSA welcomes the Declaration on Waterborne Transport issued yesterday at the High Level Maritime Ministerial Conference organised by the Croatian Presidency in Opatija, ECSA said in its release.

Entitled "Towards a carbon-neutral, zero accidents, automated and competitive EU Waterborne Transport Sector,” the declaration highlights the challenges lying ahead for the industry while at the same time, shows support and understanding in the realisation of the industry's ambitions.

"The declaration clearly shows that the ministers place a huge importance on the competitiveness of the European shipping sector, in view of the vital and strategic role it plays in the EU economy, global trade and the common market," commented Mr Martin Dorsman, ECSA Secretary-General.

At this point of time, the industry is already making important progress towards reducing Greenhouse Gas emissions. To reach the IMO’s 2050 GHG targets however, more efforts are needed by all stakeholders while at the same time safeguarding the competitive position of EU shipping. In this respect, ECSA highly appreciates the statements on the importance of the work of the IMO and the policy response to the Green Deal.

A crucial element for the competitiveness of EU shipping are the EU State Aid Guidelines to Maritime Transport. The Ministers recognise its value in creating the necessary conditions in which European shipping can increase its contributions to the EU economy. To combat unfair trade practices, the Ministers have likewise stressed the need for more coordinated action to safeguard EU maritime interests, through Free Trade Agreements and maritime transport agreements with third countries.

“Maritime security is vital for global trade and economic development. The increased numbers of piracy and armed robbery incidents in West Africa demonstrate the increased danger for seafarers. ECSA agrees with the Ministers’ statement on the problematic situation caused by piracy and armed robbery, and reiterates its call for urgent and coordinated EU action to ensure that vessels and crew can operate in a safe and secure environment,” added Mr Dorsman.