2020 March 12 16:54

Tallinna Sadam comments on Estonian Government’s decision to postpone cruise ships calls until 01.05.2020

Today, the Estonian Government introduced special measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including postponing the acceptance of cruise ship calls until May 1, 2020. The management of Tallinna Sadam estimates that this decision will not significantly affect the Group’s financial results, as the cruise season begins in April and the restriction concerns cancellation of only four cruise ship calls. "We have not received any other cancellations from cruise companies until now, but we will continue monitoring the situation. During the 2019 cruise season from April to October, the total number of cruise ship calls was 345 and the number of cruise passengers was 660 thousand. The Government’s restrictions do not concern international passenger lines or ferry lines between Estonian mainland and largest islands", says the statement.