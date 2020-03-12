  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 12 16:31

    Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2020 grew by 0.7% to 132.4 million tonnes of cargo (detalization)

    In January-February 2020, seaports of Russia handled 132.4 million tonnes of cargo (up 0.7%, year-on-year), says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

    Transshipment of dry cargo totaled 54.9 million tonnes (-2.3%) including 24.9 million tonnes of coal (+0.2%), 9.1 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+5.4%), 5.5 million tonnes of grain (-10.3%), 4.5 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-11.2%), 2.5 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (-18.1%) and 1.6 million tonnes of ore (+31.1%).

    Transshipment of liquid bulk cargo totaled 77.5 million tonnes (+3.0%) including 44.5 million tonnes of crude oil (+2.9%), 26.1 million tonnes of oil products (+1.2%) and 5.8 million tonnes of liquefied gas (+10.6%).

    Exports totaled 104.1 million tonnes (+1.0%), imports - 5.6 million tonnes (+1.1%), transit - 11.1 million tonnes (+2.3%), short-sea traffic – 11.6 million tonnes (-3.1%).

    Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 16.4 million tonnes of cargo (-4.2%) including 4.4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-12.0%) and 12.0 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-0.9%). The port of Murmansk handled 9.7 million tonnes (-9.1%), Sabetta - 4.8 million tonnes (+12.0%), Arkhangelsk - 0.5 million tonnes (+39.8%).

    Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 43.0 million tonnes (+5.3%) including 16.5 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-2.5%) and 26.5 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+10.9%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 17.9 million tonnes (+4.1%), Primorsk - 11.2 million tonnes (+22.6%), Big Port St. Petersburg - 9.2 million tonnes (+2.4%).
     
    Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 39.3 million tonnes (-3.8%) including 14.3 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-4.5%) and 25.0 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-3.4%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 24.9 million tonnes (-3.2%), Tuapse - 3.9 million tonnes (-10.2%), Taman – 3.3 million tonnes (+15.2%), Rostov-on-Don - 2.6 million tonnes (+15.8%), Kavkaz - 1.8 million tonnes (-20.3%).

    Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 1.4 million tonnes (+46.7%) including 0.6 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+41.6%) and 0.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (up 1.5 times). The port of Makhachkala handled 1.0 million tonnes (up 1.7 times), Astrakhan - 0.4 million tonnes (+2.7%).
     
    Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 32.2 million tonnes (+1.8%) including 19.1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+1.1%) and 13.1 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+3.0%). Vostochny port handled 12.3 million tonnes (+8.7%), Nakhodka - 4.3 million tonnes (+6.4%), Prigorodnoye - 3.1 million tonnes (+14.0%), Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky - 0.3 million tonnes (+27.0%), Vanino - 4.3 million tonnes (-10.8%), Vladivostok - 3.4 million tonnes (-4.6%), De-Kastri - 2.2 million tonnes (-3.8%).

2020 March 12

