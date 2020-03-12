2020 March 12 16:07

Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 2.7 million tonnes in 2M’2020, down 38% YoY

In January-February 2020, the port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 2.7 million tonnes of cargo (-38%, year-on-year), the Port Authority statistics said.

According to the statement, transshipment of coal plunged by 87% to 171,000 tonnes. The Port Authority attributed the fall to the policy of Russia aimed at redirecting its cargoes to domestic terminals as well as to the fall of demand.



Transshipment of oil products totaled 1.8 million tonnes, cargo carried by ferries – 341,000 tonnes, which is similar to the volumes handled in January-February of the previous year.



The number of ship calls totaled 238 units including 73 tankers and 165 bulkers.



Ventspils port is located near Venta river. There are terminals for loading and unloading of crude and oil products, liquid chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro trailers. In 2019, the port handled 20.46 million tonnes of cargo.