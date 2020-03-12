2020 March 12 15:43

IMO Headquarters closed as precaution

The IMO Headquarters building is closed to visitors and staff, on Thursday 12 and Friday 13 March, as a precautionary measure due to the COVID-19 virus. This follows the 11 March assessment by the World Health Organization (WHO) that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic.

The IMO Secretary-General and the Organization's Senior Management Committee are monitoring the situation closely. IMO staff are working from home where possible, IMO says in a press release.