2020 March 12 15:20

Port of Helsinki throughput in 2M’2019 fell by 4.9% to 2.21 million tonnes (table)

In January-February 2020, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 2.21 million tonnes of cargo (-4.9%, year-on-year), the port authority says.

According to the statement, transshipment of dry bulk cargo grew by 5.3% to 337,550 tonnes, container throughput fell by 6.4% to 76,570 TEUs.

Turnover of trucks and semitrailers increased by 3.9% to 96,420 units.

In the reporting period, passenger traffic increased by 8.4% to 1.48 million people.

The number of ship calls grew by 3.3% to 1,133.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2019, the port handled 14.42 mln t of cargo.